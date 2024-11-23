Who Is Nikita Hand? Woman Wins Sexual Assault Case Against MMA Fighter Conor McGregor

Nikita Hand, the woman who accused Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) superstar Conor McGregor of sexual assault, has won the case the case. She was awarded $257,000 (Rs 2.17 crore) by a civil court jury in Ireland on Friday. The court was told that McGregor allegedly "brutally raped and battered" Hand in December 2018 but the Irish sports star claimed they had consensual sex. The woman said the assault took place after a night of partying. McGregor, 36-year-old Irish MMA star, shook his head as the jury returned their verdict.

Who is Nikita Hand?

The 35-year-old lives in Dublin and used to work as a hairdresser before the incident, as per the BBC. Hand told the court that she has not been able to work since due to her mental health.

The assault also took a toll on her relationship, which ended months after McGregor drover her to a penthouse of a south Dublin hotel where drugs and alcohol were consumed, she told the court.

The BBC report further said Hand had to move out of her home in Drimnagh and that her mortgage was now in arrears.

The court heard that she had spent more than 4,000 euros (Rs 3.51 lakh) on general physicians, pharmacy and psychotherapy costs.

A report in Irish Times said that Hand had to move from her home after a group of men in balaclavas broke into her house and stabbed her partner in June.

Reaction after the verdict

Speaking after the verdicts Hand told reporters: "I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be: Speak up, you have a voice and keep on fighting for justice."

She thanked her family including her daughter, Freya.

"She has given me so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare to keep on pushing forward for justice," said Hand.

"I want to show Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you - no matter who the person is - and justice will be served," she added.

McGregor to file an appeal

In a statement on X, McGregor said he intended to appeal.

"I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future," he said.

"Thank you to all my support worldwide," he added.

McGregor is one of the biggest stars in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mixed martial arts circuit, formerly holding the featherweight and lightweight titles.