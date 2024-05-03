'Very Hard To Let Go...': Woman's Emotional Note After Being Laid Off From Elon Musk's Tesla

Bisma Rehman was working at Tesla as Interoperability Lead.

A Pakistan-origin woman recently claimed that she lost her job amid the ongoing layoffs in Elon Musk's electric vehicle manufacturing firm Tesla. Bisma Rehman, who was working at Tesla as Interoperability Lead on the Global Charging Team, took to LinkedIn to share an emotional note detailing her feelings about working at the company. In her post, she said that it was a "privilege and honour" to work at Tesla and added that even though she is no longer working with the company, her face will stay on the Tesla website for her work.

"It was a privilege and an honor to work with the most dedicated people who poured their heart and soul into building charging technology and network that not only served Tesla drivers but also welcomed all EVs, making traveling with an EV a seamless experience for everyone," Ms Rehman wrote.

Take look at the post below:

Ms Rehman shared that her entire team, with over 500 members, was dissolved overnight. She also hoped that those who had been relieved would find the drive again in their future roles. She further explained more about what she did at Tesla and how she, along with her team, set a "very high bar for excellence" for themselves and the industry with their work.

"Unfortunately, the Tesla Charging Team of 500+ people, including me, was dissolved tonight. A team that empowered me to do some of the best work of my career so far and entrusted me to lead high impact programs and teams for Tesla charging and the industry," she said.

"Very hard to let go of people who were so dedicated to the mission, solving the hardest problems and making the seemingly impossible happen; inspiring me to do better everyday. It's a very high bar for excellence that we set for ourselves and the industry and I hope all of us are able to find that drive again in our future endeavours," Ms Rehman added.

Also Read | "Distressing": Indian Woman In US Among 10% Of Employees Laid Off From Tesla

Ms Rehman shared the post just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 200 reactions and several comments from users who said they were sorry to hear that she had lost her job and wished her well for her future.

"So sorry that this is happening, but I'm confident you'll land on your feet! Hiring you was the best move for the NACS program, and any company would benefit greatly from having you on their team. I'm happy to put in a good word wherever I can," commented one user.

"Bisma you're an inspiration for so many of us. This time is extremely rough, but with your skill set and talent you'll find something amazing very soon. My prayers are with you," said another.

"Bisma, I've seen you work unimaginably hard on your skills and career even before you joined Tesla. I'm sure there are more amazing opportunities lying ahead of you! All the best and hang in there in this tricky time! Happy to help any way I can," shared a third user.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle maker said that it would be cutting more than 10% of its global workforce. In an internal email, accessed by electrick.com, Mr Musk said rapid growth that has led to duplication of roles in the company and cost reduction was necessary for the "next phase of growth".