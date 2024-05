Tesla plans to lay off an additional 601 employees in California.

Tesla plans to lay off an additional 601 employees in California, according to its notice to government agencies on Monday.

The electric carmaker said last month it will lay off 6,020 people in California and Texas, as part of its global job cuts announced by CEO Elon Musk.

