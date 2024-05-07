Ex-Meta Intern Claims Tesla Revoked Her 'Full-Time Offer' 72 Hours Before Joining

Tesla began reducing its workforce last month.

An Ex-Meta intern recently claimed that her "full-time offer" at Elon Musk-led automaker Tesla was rescinded just 72 hours before she was supposed to join the company. In a LinkedIn post, Carmen Lee shared that she got the offer from Tesla after being laid off by her previous employer and after spending three months applying and interviewing for new positions. She said she even turned down another offer and relocated to a new state in order to move forward with joining the design systems team at Tesla. However, Ms Lee claimed that just hours before she was supposed to start at Elon Musk's company, her offer was rescinded, leaving her "frustrated and heartbroken".

"This afternoon, my offer at Tesla was rescinded 72 hours before I was supposed to start due to a company reorganisation," Carmen Lee wrote. "After being laid off from my previous employer in December, I spent a gruelling three months applying and interviewing for new positions. I even turned down another offer and relocated to a new state in order to move forward with joining the design systems team at Tesla," she said.

Take a look at the post below:

"Frustrated and heartbroken do not even begin to describe how I feel, and I know I share the same sentiment with anyone else who has had the unfortunate experience of enduring a layoff and/or rescinded offer, especially from Tesla over the past two weeks," Ms Lee wrote in her post.

In the following lines, Ms Lee shared what the "first layoff" taught her. She even shared more about her qualifications and the kind of job she is searching for.

"That being said, I'm back on the hunt for my next opportunity in product design or UX design. The first layoff I endured taught me, more than anything, the power of resilience and community, and I'm as eager as ever to find my next great experience. I would greatly appreciate any leads or referrals for opportunities in product design, UX design, or design systems," she wrote.

In another similar case, a student, who had eagerly anticipated joining Tesla as an intern, took to LinkedIn to share that his internship offer had also been abruptly retracted three weeks before he was due to embark on his role at Elon Musk's company.

Joshua Schreiber, a student at Miami University, recounted his disillusionment upon receiving an email from Tesla regarding flight arrangements, only to have his internship offer revoked less than three hours later. "Yes, it sucks my start date was just 3 weeks away. Yes, it sucks I spent thousands on housing. Yes, it sucks to experience this in college," he wrote.

However, despite the setback, Mr Schreiber expressed optimism and a willingness to explore alternative opportunities.