Van Gogh Immersive Experience to Make An Appearance In India Soon

Van Gogh 360 degrees is an immersive art exhibition.

The luxuriant Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh, known for his brushwork, is regarded as one of the most prominent personalities in the history of Western art. He became extremely popular after his death, especially in the late 20th century.

Through the Van Gogh Immersive Experience, Van Gogh's artwork will soon be on display in India. A multidimensional, mesmerising artistic event called Vincent Van Gogh 360-degrees will display the breathtaking hues of Van Gogh's most iconic pieces.

The Van Gogh immersive experience will showcase more than 300 of Van Gogh's works. 360 degrees projections will bring alive the Post-Impressionist painter's dramatic brushstrokes and bright colours.

People in three cities in India-Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi-are going to experience the immersive experience featuring the work of the great artist.The date for the Mumbai show has been confirmed, and it will be held on January 20 at The World Trade Center.The date and venue for the other two cities are not known yet.

The official website mentions that Vincent Van Gogh's paintings are housed in galleries and collections around the globe.

The 360-degree immersive exhibition

The official website explains the event on its page and says, "Imagine a 360-degree panorama on larger-than-life screens, a complementing musical bed, and a mix of different fields of art that only an immersive multimedia format can offer."

"The combination of state-of-the-art technologies and classical art has already become extremely popular all over the world. Our experiences are entertaining, educational, and interactive, that's why they are appealing to the masses."

"The Immersive Art Series is not an exhibition in the classic sense, it is an authentic piece of multimedia art, which combines the exhibition of the paintings with the physical space in which they are projected. More than 12,000 images (huge, crystalline and inspiring) transform each surface. However, we do not have any physical work by any of the artists featured, they are projected on giant screens."