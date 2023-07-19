US YouTuber Annabelle Ham Dies At 22 After 'Epileptic Event'

Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain characterized by repeated seizures

Annabelle Ham, a social media influencer and YouTuber has died at 22 after experiencing an ''epileptic event,'' New York Post reported. Her family confirmed her death in a statement shared on her Instagram page. An official cause of death has not been made public.

''This is Annabelle's family. We're writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven. She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her,'' reads a caption of a family photo posted to her Instagram account.

The statement further read, ''Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved. We're asking for your prayers of peace for her family and friends during this difficult time, and to allow all of us the chance to grieve and work through this as a family.''

The family also asked Annabelle's fans to respect their privacy and not spread rumours about her death.

''Please don't post or spread speculation or details that are unfounded. There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life. Her accounts will be used to share what she went through and the joys she brought to all of us. Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you.''

The news of her death was also shared by the Kennesaw State University's sorority chapter on Instagram.

Notably, Ms. Ham was known for her lifestyle content on YouTube, showing off her outfits, beauty, and makeup tips for her dedicated viewers. A student of Kennesaw State University, she had 78,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 107,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain characterized by repeated seizures, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. One of Ham's sisters, Alexandria, told The New York Post on Tuesday that Ham ''struggled with epilepsy for a while.''