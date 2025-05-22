US Woman Whose Cop Father Died On Duty Goes Viral At Donald Trump Event: "Worst Nightmare"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Alexandria Diaz attended a ceremony honoring fallen law enforcement officers. A video of her neutral expression with Trump went viral on social media. Diaz described the experience as her "worst nightmare" in a TikTok response.

Alexandria Diaz, daughter of a US police officer killed in a traffic crash last year, has gone viral after attending a ceremony hosted by former President Donald Trump. The event, held in Florida, honoured three fallen law enforcement officers, including Diaz's father, Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Ms Diaz received a Medal of Sacrifice on behalf of her late father. However, it was her neutral expression during the moment with Trump that caught the internet's attention. A clip from the event circulated widely on social media, with users commenting on her body language. One user wrote, "She did NOT want to be there."

She did NOT want to be there.



🤣 pic.twitter.com/GwxOUxQdEK — Winter Politics (@winterpolitics1) May 20, 2025

Reacting to the viral video, Diaz posted a response on TikTok, calling the experience her "worst nightmare." "I literally just landed back home, and I got a text from my friend saying, 'You're going viral.' I was like, 'God no,'" she said.

Oh but wait there's more 🙃👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/winbRvZqdk — Jessica Knapik ✨ (@JessicaKnapik) May 20, 2025

Clarifying her stance, she added, "I'm not a cop, not a Republican. I was there to receive the medal because my dad died in the line of duty along with two other officers. It was a huge story in Palm Beach, which is why Trump got involved."

She ended her message with "Free Palestine," a statement that sparked further conversation online.

Many users came to her support, pointing out that her somber expression was understandable given the context of the ceremony.