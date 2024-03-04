US Woman Dumps Tinder Match After He Asked Her To Pay His Electricity Bill

She later blocked the man on her phone

A Pittsburgh woman, Kendra Roxberry, 29, says she ended her Tinder match after he asked her to pay his electricity bill. This occurred after she and the man, Josh, had been dating for several months.

The mom-of-two picked a pricey seafood restaurant, assuming that the man's "finances would be in order," she told Kennedy News and Media.

After a week, he sent Ms Roxberry, a nurse, a message asking her for $376 to "get his lights turned on."

"I figured it wouldn't be an issue since I paid for your seafood boil lol," he wrote in the text message.

Ms Roxberry replied, "lol ... really? I'm not sure this is going to work out. Good luck!"

She later blocked the man on her phone, the New York Post reported.

The woman said she was "thankful that the "trash took itself out," but admitted that the experience saddened her.



She told the media outlet she had "high expectations" from the relationship as things were "moving quite well."

"He was very handsome, smart, kind and he seemed very well-put-together. He had a similar sense of humor and we got along great. The chemistry was there," she said.

"I feel like we were even. I wasn't using him for his money and expecting him to pay for everything. I enjoyed his company and would pay for things too," Ms Roxberry said.

She explained that she has no issues with people asking her for help, but she doesn't want to feel like it's expected of her.

"I wish he would have approached it in a different way rather than it being something he expected me to do," she explained.

But the mom-of-two was happy that she spotted the red flags early on.

"If he was willing to hold that over my head so soon then who knows how toxic a relationship could be with him," she explained.

She shared screenshots of her conversation on Facebook, where users validated her frustration.

I'd be asking why he got you a $200 seafood boil when he had bills to pay. That doesn't sound like your problem," a user said.

"Tell him you have a better idea and send him 376 glow sticks," another joked.



