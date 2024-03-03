US Woman Collapses Just Seconds After Saying 'I Do' At Her Wedding

She was filmed lying on the floor of the altar as everyone frantically fanned the bride.

While weddings can be joyous occasions, the planning process can be demanding, especially for the couple tying the knot. Highlighting this, a recent video going viral on TikTok shows bride Catherine Franks fainting seconds after she said "I do" to her husband Alex.

Mrs Franks was caught on camera collapsing at the church altar moments after marrying her husband, according to the New York Post. The new bride couldn't stand the heat and passed out from dehydration.

"I said, 'I think I'm going to pass out,' " recalled bride Catherine Franks, 28, a speech therapist from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, in a TikTok video which has more than 500,000 views.

She said that her head began to spin after exchanging her vows.

As the couple was pronounced man and wife, the speech therapist stumbled to the ground during the ceremony, prompting her concerned partner, Alex, to rush to her side.

The wedding footage depicts Catherine slumping to the ground three times as the bridesmaids and groom attempt to keep her upright.

She was filmed lying on the floor of the altar as everyone frantically fanned the bride.

Mrs Franks said, "We get to the wedding and get to the ceremony and I start feeling a bit light-headed at the altar with everyone watching."

She added, "I think we had just said "I do" and was waiting on the final prayer so we were technically married. We'd been standing there for about 40 minutes.

"My husband knew something was wrong and kept looking at me, and I said "I think I'm going to pass out". I started getting tunnel vision and feeling light-headed. The next thing I knew, I woke up and just saw boots around me because my dad and husband wore cowboy boots," she said.

Mrs Franks, who met her husband on the dating app Hinge and got engaged in August 2022, mentioned that she was able to regain her composure after the incident with the help of her husband, who assisted in calming her down.

She said, "I was trying to get myself together and gather myself because all these people were here and watching me. I thought "I just need to get up and finish". It was so hot on the altar with all the lights."

"My husband was really worried about me. I heard people say "is she okay?' get her some water". He said to me "it's okay, you'll be fine," she said.

"I'm a pretty clumsy person so I'm kind of used to things like that happening to me. Lots of people came up to me at the reception and asked if I was okay," the 28-year-old woman said.

Mrs Franks who got married last year in July said the moment has become a "family joke".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)