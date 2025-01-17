US Trans Woman Who Spent Rs 14 Lakh On Rib Removal Surgery Plans To Turn Bones Into Crown

A 27-year-old trans woman has left the internet surprised after revealing her plans to transform the six ribs she had surgically removed into a crown. According to the New York Post, Emily James, a 27-year-old from Kansas City in the US, spent $17,000 (approximately Rs 14 lakh) to remove her ribs to achieve a smaller waist. "I plan on having someone make a crown out of them," Ms James said. "They let me keep the ribs and I was initially going to gift them to my best friend," she continued.

Currently, the 27-year-old is recovering from the surgery, per the outlet. She revealed that she had to wear a corset around the clock to help with the swelling, but admitted that her pain is only at a 2 on a scale of 10, thanks to her team of doctors and nurses.

The influencer, who is also a self-proclaimed "sex therapist", has been openly documenting her rib removal journey on social media. Days before getting the surgery, she posted a video announcing, "In three days, I'm getting ribs removed on each side." Jokingly she added, "I'm going to have an Emily barbeque." Subsequently, she shared updates about her surgery and recovery process.

During recovery, the 27-year-old shared that she got her ribs removed for cosmetic purposes and they let her keep the removed ribs. Her followers then flooded the comments section with suggestions ranging from turning them into a chew toy to boiling them for broth. One of the users even asked her how "meat" would taste.

Answering them, Ms James said, "Personally, I think my meat would taste delicious," but added that she won't be eating her bones. "Eating human meat can cause a plethora of disorders that are fatal," she said, adding, "So, I will not be partaking in cannibalism thank you."

Then, she finally revealed, "I plan on making them into a crown,". Though many have mocked her decision, she shared that she is ignoring the haters."Getting my ribs removed doesn't change the fact that I'm a kind loving trans girl," she explained. "I know some of your moms walk around with (Brazilian butt lifts), how is this any different?" she added. "It is my money, my body and I'm going to do what I want with it," she said.