US Teen Dies After Being Stabbed By A Gang

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, he had a collapsed lung and punctured vein. He died after 24 hours.

US Teen Dies After Being Stabbed By A Gang

The boy was a student at K728 Liberation Diploma Plus high school

A 17-year-old boy from Brooklyn who was described by his school's chancellor as a "joyful leader" died on Saturday. The teen died of a wound after he was jumped and stabbed by gang members, police said.

The school officials announced that Nyheem Wright, 17, died at Maimonides Medical Center Saturday afternoon. He succumbed to a collapsed lung and punctured vein.

Schools Chancellor David Banks on Twitter wrote, "I spoke with the young man's principal this evening, who described him as a joyful leader. He was on the verge of graduation, and was a hard worker who took an active role in leading other young people at his school."

According to a report by New York Post, police informed that six teen boys chased Nyheem Wright, 17, in Coney Island after school Friday.

They caught up to him around 3:20 p.m. in the Rite Aid parking lot on Mermaid Avenue and W. 30th Street, where they left him with a mortal stab wound in the torso, cops said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, he had a collapsed lung and punctured vein. He died after 24 hours.

The NY Post said that police believe the teenage assailants were members of a gang. No arrests have been made.

He was a student at K728 Liberation Diploma Plus high school. "He was on the verge of graduation and was a hard worker who took an active role in leading other young people at his school," according to a tweet by the school's chancellor.
 

Featured Video Of The Day

Man Who Fled Delhi 5-Star Hotel Leaving Rs. 23 Lakh Bill Arrested
.