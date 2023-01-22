US Teen Dies After Being Stabbed By A Gang

The boy was a student at K728 Liberation Diploma Plus high school

A 17-year-old boy from Brooklyn who was described by his school's chancellor as a "joyful leader" died on Saturday. The teen died of a wound after he was jumped and stabbed by gang members, police said.

The school officials announced that Nyheem Wright, 17, died at Maimonides Medical Center Saturday afternoon. He succumbed to a collapsed lung and punctured vein.

Schools Chancellor David Banks on Twitter wrote, "I spoke with the young man's principal this evening, who described him as a joyful leader. He was on the verge of graduation, and was a hard worker who took an active role in leading other young people at his school."

(1 of 3) This week our students repeatedly suffered from senseless acts of violence, and tonight we mourn an utterly tragic loss of life. — Chancellor David C. Banks (@DOEChancellor) January 22, 2023

According to a report by New York Post, police informed that six teen boys chased Nyheem Wright, 17, in Coney Island after school Friday.

They caught up to him around 3:20 p.m. in the Rite Aid parking lot on Mermaid Avenue and W. 30th Street, where they left him with a mortal stab wound in the torso, cops said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, he had a collapsed lung and punctured vein. He died after 24 hours.

The NY Post said that police believe the teenage assailants were members of a gang. No arrests have been made.

He was a student at K728 Liberation Diploma Plus high school. "He was on the verge of graduation and was a hard worker who took an active role in leading other young people at his school," according to a tweet by the school's chancellor.

