US Teacher Gets Cremation Coupon As Gift During Appreciation Week, Internet Reacts

Teachers play a very important role in the lives of students. They teach, inspire, nurture and raise them to be the best version of themselves. Some teachers go the extra mile for their students to make them feel valued and loved. Teachers Appreciation Week is a national holiday in the United States that is celebrated during the first week of May. Many organisations in the US assist in organising gift bags for teachers. Recently, a teacher took to social media to share the stuff she received from a gift bag received by the local church. However, one of the gift items stood out from the rest and shocked her followers, as per the New York Post.

The teacher, who goes by the TikTok handle @nalgenefa shared in a video that she received a cremation coupon. Since being posted, the clip has amassed 4.9 million views. "I'm a public school teacher, I make $43,000 a year before taxes, and this is everything I got in my Teacher Appreciation Week gift bag," she said.

A stress ball, plastic water bottle, a small notepad, a tube of chapstick, a NutriGrain bar, two pens, spray hand sanitiser, a cherry candy, a lollipop and an "invitation to worship at with the church that put together the gift bags" were all included in the goodie bag.

Discussing her "personal favourite" item from the gift packet, she stated that it was a cremation coupon that read "Weaver and Peaks Memorial Funeral Care hand sanitiser and a business card advertising 10% off cremation services." She added, "Happy teacher appreciation week to me."

Since being shared, her post has amassed a lot of reactions on social media.

"Dystopian but I like the gesture," said a user.

"The cremation discount card has me WEAK," one said.

A person wrote, "THE CREMATION COUPON?? Oh my god."