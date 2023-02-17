US Students Use ChatGPT-Like AI Platform To Cheat On Essay: Report

AI cheating scandal erupts at a US high school

Artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced significantly with the birth of ChatGPT, and this technology has completely revolutionised the text-based world. Several stories of people passing difficult exams by employing the chatbot have recently made headlines, which is why experts have expressed their concern about the tool, saying that it could be misused.

According to a report from NBC News, several students at Cape Coral High School in Florida are now being accused of using artificial intelligence (AI) to cheat on an essay exam.

The International Baccalaureate Program coordinator at Cape Coral High School reportedly told the news outlet that several submitted essays appeared to have been created by artificial intelligence.

The programme coordinator wrote in an email to parents that "there have been some IB papers submitted that are questionable in a few ways... including having very different styles of writing from previously submitted papers,".

According to the NBC article, the Cape Coral High School IB Theory of Knowledge students apparently used a platform like ChatGPT, which generates responses to queries using AI language models.

In a similar incident, a graduate student wrote a 2,000-word essay in 20 minutes a few days ago.

The student received a 2:2 on a college essay he had written with the assistance of a powerful AI bot. Pieter Snepvangers, who graduated from college last year, used ChatGPT AI to create an essay to test whether plagiarism would be possible with the programme.

Mr. Pieter commanded the ChatGPT to write a 2000-word essay on social policy, and surprisingly, the artificial intelligence bot completed it in just 20 minutes. Mr. Pieter showed it to the teachers and asked them to evaluate it. The teachers said they would give it a score of 53, or 2:2.