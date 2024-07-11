US Reality Show Judges Debate Over Rajasthan Man's Gravity-Defying Act

Mr Prajapat balanced several glass cups on his head, along with an earthen pot.

In a recent episode of America's Got Talent, the audience was left in disbelief when Rajasthan's Praveen Prajapat balanced multiple glasses of water on his head. The man's performance defied gravity and won him a standing ovation from judge Sofia Vergara midway through, but it did not impress Simon Cowell.

In the video shared on social media, Mr Prajapat balanced several glass cups on his head, along with an earthen pot. Further, he balanced his feet on two glass cups as he danced in joy. He told the audience and judges, "I have trained two or three hours every day for the last 10 years just for this moment." Prajapat has experience in reality TV having competed in Season 9 of India's Got Talent.

However, the four judges on the reality show had a rare dispute when they expressed differing views on Prajapat's balancing performance. At the end of the performance, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel gave Prajapat a standing ovation, but Mr Cowell stayed seated and clapped. Ms Klum described the balancing act as "so beautiful to watch," while Mr Mandel termed it "amazing." The Rajasthani native was told by Ms Vergara that he would do well in the competition. Notably, Mr Cowell was the only judge who was not very impressed and wondered what the participant would offer to the show after the act.

The judge was unmoved by the reality show contestant's response that he could balance four LPG gas cylinders and 101 clay pots on his head. The other three judges gave their approval, but he was the only one to reject Prajapat.