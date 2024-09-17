17-Year-Old Cheerleader From 'America's Got Talent' Dies By Suicide

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

17-year-old Emily Gold, a talented dancer and cheerleader from California, who competed with her Los Osos High School dance team on the latest season of 'America's Got Talent', died by suicide. Her body was found under an overpass in Rancho Cucamonga around midnight on Friday. The high school dancer and cheerleader died by suicide on September 13 at 11.52 pm, the San Bernardino Coroner's Office confirmed to People.

California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said: "When the officers arrived, they located a female, 17 year old, who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210.''

Her untimely death comes just one month after Ms Gold and her dance team had captivated the audience on America's Got Talent, advancing to the quarterfinals. Although their journey ended in August, the group left a lasting impression, earning a heartfelt standing ovation from judge Simon Cowell following their emotional departure.

Her sudden death has sparked an outpouring of support and condolences from fans, fellow performers, and loved ones.

“It is with such heavy heart that we share the passing of our beautiful, kind and loving Emily Gold, Senior and Varsity Dance Captain. Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart,'' the Los Osos High School Varsity Dance Team wrote via an Instagram statement on Monday.

A $50,000 GoFundMe campaign has since been launched by a woman named Jeanette Fierro in support of the Gold Family.

''With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away. As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses,'' the page states.

