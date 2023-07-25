US Professor Shares 'Cruelty' Faced By Student Visa Applicants In X Thread

(Representative Image)

Many American institutions are the "dream" college for many international students, which accounts for the large number of applicants to study at US universities.

The procedure of obtaining a student visa, which must be completed in addition to the time-consuming and expensive institute selection process, is unquestionably what determines whether a student will study in the United States or not.

Keeping this time-consuming process in mind, Professor Masoud Jasbi of the University of California, Davis, recently used social media to discuss the 'cruelty' that US student visa applicants had to endure.

"I'm quite used to the cruelty students can face when they apply for a US visa, but this one broke me. We offered admission to a stellar, talented, and hardworking student. After months of work and hundreds of dollars, an embassy officer saw him for 5 minutes and said, No. Why?," posted Professor Masoud Jasbi.

Short answer: no real reason. But before I explain, let me briefly talk about what this student went through for more than a year to hear a 5 minute “no”. Forget about all the work of preparing an outstanding application that received unanimous praise from the members of the — Masoud (@linguistMasoud) July 23, 2023

"Short answer: no real reason. But before I explain, let me briefly talk about what this student went through for more than a year to hear a 5 minute "no". Forget about all the work of preparing an outstanding application that received unanimous praise from the members of the admissions committee. Forget about all the filling out forms, interviewing, emailing, etc.," he added.

"He had to pay for admissions fees, standardised tests, a visa application fee, a flight ticket to another country to attend the 5-minute visa interview (no US embassy in Iran), plus accommodation for the trip, etc. This is easily a few thousand dollars. Do you know what the monthly salary of a high paying job in Iran is? $200-300!! Students don't have this type of money to throw away for a 5-minute "no". And the reason for this "no"?" he said.

He discussed the drawn-out procedure students must go through while also raising issues with American government policy.

"Moreover, if the US really wants students to go back to their countries after graduation, then why does the law also have paths to jobs and residency like OPT after graduation? Does the US want good talent to stay in the US or not? Can the government make up its mind?"