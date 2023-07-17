US Plastic Surgeon Offers To Turn Anyone Into Real-Life Barbie For Rs 98 lakh

Several people have expressed their desire to become Barbie.

As the excitement for the upcoming movie 'Barbie' is at its peak worldwide, a plastic surgeon from the US has offered a “dream” surgery that will transform patients into the legendary doll for $120,000. (Rs 98, 53,950).

According to New York Post, Dr. Scott Blyer, a plastic surgeon at Cameo Surgery Centre in Islandia, offers a choice of three body surgeries, a facial surgery, and the opportunity to get “classic Barbie hair” in addition to pink nails and teeth whitening.

''For some, it may just be a breast lift or Brazilian butt lift. For others, it's liposuction with a breast augmentation and a couple of facial modifications,” Mr Blyer, told The Post.

There is something for the men to do, as the surgeon also offers surgery for those who want to look like Ken dolls.

That includes body liposuction, six-pack etching, and fat transfer to the chest, in addition to jawline and cheek filler for a price of $110,000. (Rs 89,34,238).

Apart from the medical procedure, Mr. Blyer also offers a chauffeur service that will take patients to and from the surgery in a pink Corvette. Meanwhile, men have the option of choosing another colour.

Despite the high price of the surgery, several people especially women have expressed their desire to become Barbie.

“Who doesn't want to be a perfect Barbie doll, especially in this day and age? Being told you look like Barbie is the ultimate compliment,” Alexa Tiefenworth, a 29-year-old real estate agent who is investing in the surgery told The Post.

''I think being beautiful definitely gets you a little bit further in life. I've always wanted to live the Barbie life, it's the ultimate goal,'' she added.

Another 29-year-old bartender named Daniela Martinez is also getting the surgery. She believes the surgery will inspire her to be more confident when it comes to not only finding a man but finding herself as well.