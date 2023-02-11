This US Pasta Joint Bans Children Under The Age Of 10. Here's Why

The well-known Italian eatery has imposed an age restriction.

A well-liked Italian eatery in New Jersey, USA, made a decision that received harsh criticism from both its patrons and a number of social media users. The "Nettie's House of Spaghetti" restaurant stated on social media on Thursday that it will stop serving young children as of March 8.

The restaurant attempted to explain the situation from their point of view in a lengthy Facebook post.

In their initial message, they made it clear they don't dislike kids and wrote, "We love kids. We really, truly do. But lately, it's been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie's."

"Between noise levels, a lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it's time to take control of the situation."

The restaurant further said that it was not a decision taken without proper discussion.

"This wasn't a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy. As of March 8, the day we return from our winter break, we will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant," the Facebook post said.

"We know that this is going to make some of you very upset, especially those of you with very well-behaved kids, but we believe this is the right decision for our business moving forward."

The restaurant finished their message by saying, "Thank you for understanding."

In the Facebook post's comment section, people on social media have expressed a variety of opinions about the decision. While some users appreciated the decision and claimed it would make dining easier, others criticised it for not allowing children.