Liquid Motivation: Italian Restaurant Offers Free Wine To Customers Who Give Up Their Phones

Do you find it difficult to stay away from your phone? Do you feel a need to stay constantly updated and connected to the digital world? A restaurant in Italy has a unique initiative that aims to encourage diners to get over this impulsive need. Al Condominio in Verona has turned to a simple yet effective method to motivate their guests: offering them free wine. But what exactly do they have to do in return? Simply hand over their phones to be locked away before the meal.

As per The Guardian, the phones need to be locked in boxes at the entrance of the restaurant (each customer would get a box assigned to them). They have to show the key to the waiter to avail of their free bottle of wine. "Customers can choose to renounce technology while enjoying a convivial moment together. Technology is becoming a problem - there is no need to look at your phone every five seconds, but for many people, it is like a drug," the owner Angelo Lella, told The Guardian.

Offering customers free items or some form of discount in exchange for digital disconnection is not a new idea. In the past, several restaurants around the world have implemented similar programs. According to The Straits Times, Contact Bar and Kitchen in Sydney would offer a free glass of wine for diners who locked away their phones. In 2022, Newsweek reported that Spice Fusion in the United Kingdom offered diners a 20 per cent discount for giving up their devices. In India, a Mumbai restaurant called Sukoon made headlines last year when it announced a 15 per cent discount on similar lines.

