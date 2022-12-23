US Man Robs Tip Jar At Starbucks After Wife Was Refused Refund Of $1.25

Richard Engle and his wife were denied refund from Starbucks.

A man from Oklahoma, United States was arrested after robbing the tip jar at Starbucks after the store refused to issue a refund of $1.25 (Rs 103) to his wife, according to a report in the New York Post.

Richard Engle visited Starbucks in Edmond with his wife on Sunday evening. According to the police, his wife paid $1.25 for a drink, and when she sought a refund, staff personnel denied it and urged her to call the corporate office.Later, her husband returned to the coffee shop. However, he was also denied the same on his wife's behalf.

Police claim that Mr Engle stole money from the tip jar when the staff member wasn't paying attention. Another customer preset at the scene informed the staff of the same. According to police, Engle was able to grab one dollar from the jar.

As per the Post, police claimed that after 61-year-old Mr Engle left the store, a store employee followed him and took a picture of his vehicle's license plate. Police continued by saying that Mr Engle backed his vehicle into the employee a few times since he was taking a photograph of his number plate.

The outlet adds that the police were able to track Mr Engle down at his home and took him into custody. At the moment, he faces charges of robbery and assault.

