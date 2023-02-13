US Man Kills Hotel Staff Over Cigarette Lighter

The accused is from Palm Coast, Florida.

A man from Florida was arrested for murder on Saturday. The man allegedly killed a hotel employee in Kentucky after he refused to give him a cigarette lighter.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Robert Pannell was charged with first-degree murder, assault, wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, menacing, and resisting arrest.

A report by New York Post said that law enforcement officers were called to a Best Western hotel in southwestern Kentucky about an active shooter around 9.48 am on Saturday morning.

According to Law & Crime report, a responding deputy found one female victim on the first floor of the hotel. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her head and body.

A Paducah police officer found the accused in the parking lot and detained him.

After investigation, it was learned that Pannell allegedly assaulted a couple in the parking lot as they couldn't give him a cigarette lighter, Fox News reported.

The man entered the hotel with a handgun and opened fire, leaving the employee dead.

The accused is being held at the McCracken County Jail on a combined bond of $2.5 million, according to jail records, reported Fox News.