US Family Travels More Than 4,000 Kilometres To Adopt Dog With Facial Deformity

Harvey the Husky (left) and Sherry Lankston and her two sons.

What adoption-related extreme measure have you heard of? It could be going to a shelter or adopting a stray, but an American family went above and beyond by travelling a long distance to bring a dog with a facial deformity into their home.

Sherry Lankston, a native of Seattle, and her two boys made the decision to travel to San Diego in order to adopt a husky with a facial anomaly that gives him a distinctive and adorable lopsided grin.

The family decided to travel the challenging 2,600 miles (4184 Kilometres) to adopt this particular dog after seeing a post on social media from Joy Ollinger, a humane officer with the San Diego County Department of Animal Services, reported CBS 8.

The dog "Harvey the husky" immediately caught their family's eye when they saw Mr. Ollinger's post.

"I saw that silly grin and knew we had to meet him. It's been a few years since we could visit our friends and favourite places in San Diego, so why not? Roadtrip," Lankston said.

Although Lankston was aware that Harvey might have been adopted before she and her family arrived in San Diego, she was willing to take the risk.

"There's nothing sad about an animal finding its forever home. We'll be very happy for him and enjoy visiting our friends and soaking up some sun before heading back north," Lankston told CBS 8.

Sherry Lankston's family already had one dog; now they have two. Sharing about the bond between the two, she wrote on Facebook that "she's not terribly amused, but at least tolerant, of the new little brother." "I'm letting her ride in front with me so they've got space to stretch out; this was just after a pee break for treats and water."



The family and the effort they put forth are being praised on social media.



"Shelters are bursting at the seams with amazing animals that would make excellent family pets," Ollinger said.