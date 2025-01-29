Thai Princess Adopts 'Hachiko Of Korat,' Loyal Dog Who Mourned Late Owner

In a touching turn of events, a dog in Thailand that became famous for its loyalty to its dead owner has been adopted by a princess, the Independent reported.

Princess Siribha Chudabhorn, niece of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has adopted Moo Daeng, the dog who gained fame after his homeless owner died outside a 7-Eleven in Nakhon Ratchasima province in November 2024.

The dog remained in its usual spot, waiting for its dead owner to return, drawing comparisons to the story of Hachiko- the loyal Akita who famously waited for his owner to come home for nine years at Tokyo's Shibuya Station.

In January, photos of Moo Daeng went viral on social media as staff and owners of a nearby convenience store cared for him, providing food, blankets, and a stuffed toy for comfort. The dog was affectionately nicknamed the "Hachiko of Korat" after the neighbourhood where he lived.

Last week, Princess Chudabhorn addressed Moo Daeng's supporters on her official Facebook page, saying: "To all of Moo Daeng's fans, I want to bring you up to speed so you don't have to worry, feel anxious, or have unanswered questions after all the recent drama," Khaosod English reported.

She explained that she first learned about Moo Daeng through a video showing the community raising funds for his medical care. She also revealed that he was suffering from severe depression.

"All my dogs have experienced trauma, whether through abuse, abandonment, or injury. But in Moo Daeng's case, it's severe depression," she said, describing his condition as major depressive syndrome triggered by the sudden loss of a loved one.

"It is a condition that the mind cannot cope with," the princess added, sharing that she, too, has lived with a similar struggle for nearly a decade.

She emphasized the importance of understanding mental health issues, noting that while humans often mask their pain, dogs express their emotions openly. "If not recognized, this condition could cause irreparable harm to Moo Daeng, both mentally and physically," she warned.

Reassuring his supporters, Princess Chudabhorn said she had no intention of distancing Moo Daeng from his followers. She promised to share photos upon request and to bring him along if she visits Korat.

Before adopting Moo Daeng, she obtained permission from both the local 7-Eleven store where he had been living and local authorities. He has since been taken to Kasetsart University Veterinary Hospital for health checks, quarantine, and acclimatization.

Once he completes his medical evaluation, Moo Daeng will move permanently to the princess's royal residence in Chiang Mai.