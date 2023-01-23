New York Shelter's Adoption Post For A 'Jerk Dog' Goes Viral

The shelter home described Ralphie as "a whole jerk."

The Niagara SPCA, a nonprofit animal shelter in New York's Niagara County, has gained a lot of attention on social media after it posted an adoption appeal for a rescue dog Ralohie, who was looking for a new home. Most adoption advertisements emphasise an animal's positive characteristics - something that might persuade a potential family to give a dog or cat their forever home. However, this one advertisement was different from the rest.

The animal shelter took to Facebook to post the ad. "We don't actually have too many nice things to say so we're just going to come out with it," they said in the now-viral post. "At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought after young dog," according to the SPCA. "People should be pounding on our doors in search of him."

"Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case. Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package. What could go wrong with a 26lb dog, right? We're sure you're thinking: my ankles will be just fine. We'd caution - proceed at your own risk," reads the post.

They also state that the canine has been adopted twice in the past. After a failed training attempt, his first owners rehomed him. "His first owners took him to board and train, but their relationship was built on the premise that Ralphie was the boss so things ended abruptly. He was rehomed. Two weeks into this new home and he was surrendered to us because "annoys our older dog". What they actually meant was: Ralphie is a fire-breathing demon and will eat our dog, but hey, he's only 26lbs," they mentioned.

Mentioning about Ralphie's less-desirable traits, the shelter home said that he is "a whole jerk." The Niagara SPCA continued, "He's a whole jerk- not even half. Everything belongs to him. If you dare test his ability to possess THE things, wrath will ensue. If you show a moment of weakness, prepare to be exploited."

Ralphie's ideal home is the "Mother of Dragons" or an adult family without other animals, with a leader who will guide him firmly and patiently while tolerating no nonsense, according to the post.

The post garnered a lot of reactions from social media users. "I'd like to donate toward his adoption fee. I'm bossy and too much for some people too, so he's a little bit my spirit animal." said a user.

A second person said, "This post is the best! All the luck in finding your forever home Ralphie! We are rooting for you!"

"That is the funniest adoption write up ever!!! I believe every word." remarked another user.