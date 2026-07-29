US City Residents Told To Stop Using Toilets After Lightning Hits Treatment Plant

Residents in the US city of Gladwin, Michigan, have been asked to refrain from flushing toilets and running water after lightning strikes damaged a water treatment plant on Monday (Jul 27). The official issued the statement on Tuesday, stating that the thunderstorm and subsequent lightning meant that the facility was not operating properly.

Residents and businesses have been asked to stop using all bathroom facilities, including toilets, sinks, and showers, until further notice.

"At this time, residents and businesses are asked to refrain from using bathroom facilities, including toilets, sinks, showers, and other plumbing fixtures, as wastewater use could result in sewage backups," the city officials said, as per The Detroit News.

The officials also added that the city's emergency manager was working to assess the situation.

"The City Emergency Manager is enroute to assess the situation and is working with City staff and other resources to determine the extent of the damage and restore operations as quickly as possible."

Officials said further updates would be provided as soon as additional information becomes available and thanked the public for their patience and cooperation.

Check The Post Here:

Also Read | IITian Earning Rs 1 Crore, Owner of 3 Houses, Borrows Rs 15,000 For Income Tax Return, Chartered Accountant Claims

As of the last update, the officials had delivered portable restrooms to the following locations: North Park, South Park, City Hall, Gladwin Farmers Market and Gladwin County Fairgrounds.

Reactions were mixed from the residents, with a section worried about where they would have to go to relieve themselves, while others pleaded with the city dwellers to heed the warning of the officials.

"Yikes! I guess everyone is just gonna have to hold it or 'go' out of town. Hope nobody's eaten lettuce in the last 2 weeks!" said one resident

"Please, please, to all of the rugged individuals who live in the city limits, do not disregard this message and say 'you can't tell me not to flush!', like you do when the gas and electricity company tells you to lower your thermostat in the winter or raise your thermostat in the summer. I really don't want the sewers to backup into my house. Thank you," another added.