Urvashi Rautela Shares Mail From Person Who Stole Her '24 Carat Gold iPhone'

Urvashi Rautela shared the picture of the screenshot on her Instagram Stories.

Actress Urvashi Rautela lost her iPhone during the India-Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad on October 14, Saturday. She took to her social media handle and appealed for help. Ms Rautela also shared a picture of the police complaint dated October 15, 2023. Now, in the latest development, the 29-year-old actress shared a screenshot of an email received from a person, who claims to have her real gold phone.

The email dated October 16 read, "I have your phone. If you want it, you will have to help me save my brother from cancer." Reacting to the email, Ms Rautel gave a thumbs-up.

She shared the picture of the screenshot on her Instagram Stories. However, it has now disappeared.

Ms Rautela had earlier appealed, "Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP! #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak @modistadium @ahmedabadpolice."

The 'Sanam Re' actress informed her fans that she is carrying a "normal phone" and is awaiting her "gold iPhone". Prior to the match, Ms Rautela shared videos of herself at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In one of the videos, she is seen inside a car with four tickets to the match.

The actress even offered a reward to anyone who found her phone. "Will give reward and phone's last location is in the mall," she wrote.