UPSC Recruitment 2023: Schedule Of Various Recruitment Exams Released

Union Public Service Commission

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), India's premier central recruitment agency, released on Wednesday a schedule for the recruitment of multiple posts for the year 2023.

On the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates can obtain the comprehensive notification for the recruitment of the various positions.

The Drug Inspector in Drugs Control Department (GNCTD) recruiting exam will take place on August 19, according to the announcement. The test will be held from 9.30 to 11.30 in the morning.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will hold a recruiting test for assistant architects on Saturday, August 19. The exam will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM.

On August 20, a selection test will be held for the positions of Junior Translation Officer at the Ministry of Labour and Employment's ESIC and Junior Translation Officer at the Ministry of Labour and Employment's EPFO.

The Commission has decided to conduct an Offline Pen and paper-based combined recruitment test for shortlisting the candidates for the posts of Junior Time Scale Grade of CLS Consisting the Posts of of Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central)/ Assistant Welfare Commissioner (Central)/ Assistant Labour Welfare Commissioner (Central)/ Assistant Director, Ministry of Labour & Employment on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 09.30 a.m. to 11.30 A.M. Only those candidates shortlisted in Combined RTs who fulfil all the eligibility conditions of the post shall be called for an interview.