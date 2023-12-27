Uorfi Javed Seen Waiting Tables At Restaurant, Reveals Reason

Internet sensation Orry also shared a video of meeting Ms Javed at the restaurant.

Uorfi Javed, an actor and reality star, is known for her fashion which has been described as bizarre by some, and creative by others. Her sartorial choices have often won her accolades, but at times have also triggered controversy. Recently, the actor was seen waiting tables at a restaurant in Mumbai. Several videos of the same went viral on social media and many wondered what Ms Javed was up to. In the short clips, the former Bigg Boss contestant was seen dressed as a waitress, speaking to guests, taking orders and serving customers at the restaurant.

Now, Ms Javed has shared the truth behind the viral videos. She stated that she was working as a waitress at The Nines in Mumbai's Juhu. Taking to Instagram, she wrote that she was driven to take up the job to support the Cancer Patient Aid Association. The internet personality further added that she would donate her earnings to the organisation.

The social media star revealed that she want to work as a waitress in order to comprehend the difficulties of the job. Ms Javed said that people who came to the eatery that evening were kind to her and the restaurant staff.

"Dream realized! No job is big or small, it's all about perspective. I wanted to be in the shoes of a waitress for a hours . Thrilled to contribute my earnings to the Cancer Patient Aid Association, and committed to continuing such acts of kindness. @cpaaindia Special thanx to @suved @theninesmumbai for making this happens and being so generous with the donations," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her time at the restaurant.

Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, shared a video of meeting Ms Javed at the restaurant.

Since being shared, Ms Javed's post has amassed five million views and over three lakh likes.

"She's such a sweetheart! Social media really is all BS that only sees appearances. This girl has a heart of gold!" said a user.

"How inspiring," commented another person.

Another added, "This is my dream too, from childhood it's in my bucket list. So happy that you did it and now I'm waiting for my turn!!!!"

"I don't know why it's making me emotional," said a user.

"RESPECT," added a person.

"Proud moment," remarked another user.