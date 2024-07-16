Uber Passenger Asked Driver To Switch On AC. What Happened Next Was A Nightmare

The Reddit user 'Nerdy-oged' shared their scary ordeal on the 'Bangalore' subreddit.

Picture requesting your cab driver to turn on the AC, only to find yourself in a situation straight out of a nightmare. This was the unsettling experience recounted by a Reddit user who asked their Uber driver to switch on the cab's air conditioning. What ensued was an unforeseen and harrowing ordeal that profoundly affected the passenger.

The Reddit user 'Nerdy-oged' shared their scary ordeal on the 'Bangalore' subreddit. "After getting into car I asked driver to switch on the AC primarily to avoid dust. The drives started saying in Kannada that why AC, you cancel the ride," the Redditor shared. The user further that they told the driver politely, "Please drop me right away and I don't want to go in your car.But this was the tipping point." According to the user, the uber driver became furious. "He switched on the AC immediately and started driving car completely like insane. Sudden brake, sudden acceleration and kept doing rash driving. I have vertigo problem so I though sudden jerk like this might trigger the dizziness" the user shared.

The user immediately called Uber Safety, who advised them to get off at a safe location, but the driver did not stop there. "Somehow this driver understood that I complained and he wrote my name and residential block details on paper and told me that he knows pick-up location and gesture that he will take action," the Redditor added.

The post soon went viral and triggered an array of reactions from internet users.

A user wrote, "It's not just about talking in Kannada, I am a kannadiga and was new to the city and I was scammed by these idiots. They just need some excuse to harass people. Sorry, you had to go through this."

Other users offered solutions. "Tweet at Uber that he threatened you and his info. Write an email to them asking for confirmation on action. They will know how to deal with it. As for him having your address, chill, most of these idiots just make noise. I have many such guests I'm still waiting to entertain," another user wrote.

"Firstly be grateful that you will get to move on with your life in a peaceful home while that sucker will face this issue daily with one passenger or the other until he changes. Secondly, you should file a police complaint just to deter this person from even thinking about doing anything stupid. I have seen "criminals" feeling the heat when police complaint is filed against them," the third user commented on Reddit.



