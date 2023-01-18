Twitter Auctions Blue Bird Statue And Other Office Furniture

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year in October.

From an espresso machine to a neon electrical logo display, Twitter has placed hundreds of items from its San Francisco headquarters up for auction online. Organised by Heritage Global Partners, the auction is the latest sign of upheaval at the company, which Elon Musk acquired for $44 billion last year.

The 631 lots of "surplus corporate office assets" range from industrial-scale kitchenware and typical office furniture like whiteboards and desks to less typical office supplies such as quirky signage and more than 100 boxes of KN95 face masks. A range of designer chairs, coffee machines, iMacs and stationary bike stations are also up for auction.

As per the auction house, a statue of the platform's famous blue bird logo is currently priced at $11,000 with just under 24 hours left to bid. On the other hand, a 6ft planter in the shape of an @ symbol is already fetching $4,300.

The tech giant is also offloading a fizzy drink fountain complete with an ice dispenser and a pair of Herman Miller coffee tables. Other items include printing equipment, sets of small drawers, soundproof conference booths and designer sofas.

According to the BBC, this sale comes as Mr Musk slims down Twitter following his purchase of the company last year. Since taking over, he has laid off around half of the company's 7,500 staff. He has also ended many of Twitter's perks such as free meals.

In November, he even announced that the platform had seen a massive drop in revenue" following the departure of several advertisers. Back then he warned that the firm could go bankrupt.

However, Nick Dove, a representative of Heritage Global Partners, told Fortune magazine the sale had nothing to do with recouping costs for the $44 billion purchase. "If anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they're a moron," he said.