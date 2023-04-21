Tweet On High-Earning Bengaluru Engineer's Loneliness Shocks Internet

Engineer from Bengaluru who makes Rs 58 lakh a year fights loneliness. (Representative Image)

A Bangalore-based software engineer's thoughts that show the negative side of high-paying corporate jobs are going viral on the internet, with many social media users connecting and agreeing with them.

A note written by a 24-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru who earns Rs 58 lakh annually demonstrates clearly that money alone can't buy happiness.

Sukhada, a Twitter user, provided a screenshot of the note she discovered on Grapevine's corporate chat site with a caption that reads, "The other India."



The note that is titled "Feeling Saturated in Life" shows how, despite having a very good salary and work profile, a person can become disconnected from social life, which is a harsh reality of today's corporate world.

In his note, he wrote, "I am a 24 year old software engineer in an FAANG company with 2.9 years of experience living in Bangalore. I make a good living (58 LPA before taxes) and have a somewhat relaxed work life."

He continued, "However, I am always overwhelmed and lonely in my life. I don't have a girlfriend to spend time with, and all of my other buddies are preoccupied with their lives. Even my work life is monotonous because I have been with the same company since the beginning of my career and do similar things every day, and I no longer look forward to fresh challenges and growth opportunities at work. Please advise me on what I should do to make my life more interesting. (Don't say 'go to the gym,' because I already go)."

Users on social media had a range of reactions to the message; some were surprised, while others agreed with him and shared comparable personal experiences of their own.

"Many don't know that current software engineering is increasingly becoming tools and library glue, which kind of makes it boring and adds that 58 LPA, easily peaking in SWE unnecessarily," commented a user.

"Money can provide satisfaction, but it usually takes social/emotional connection to find happiness. Just because most people cannot relate to it does not make his problem unreal," wrote another user.