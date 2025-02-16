Bengaluru Techie Offers To Work For Free Remotely After Years Of Job Hunt

A Bengaluru-based software engineer has made a "desperate" appeal for employment on social media, revealing that despite nearly two years of searching, he has been unable to secure a full-time role. In a Reddit post titled "Burn my resume but please help," the 2023 graduate has even offered to work for free to gain experience.

"Hey everyone, I'm a 2023 graduate with a BE in Information Science and Engineering, and I'm currently struggling to land a job," he wrote, sharing a redacted version of his resume. His credentials highlight expertise in Python, Java, DevOps, cloud computing, and machine learning, along with experience in building web crawlers, integrating APIs, and developing AI models.

"At this point, I am willing to work remotely, for free," he wrote and added, he was "desperate but eager to contribute and learn."

While seeking remote opportunities, he clarified that it is not his primary preference. "Remote because my uncle had an accident, eight rib fractures, so I need to be here but I can relocate too. Remote is a preference," he explained.

Several users have come forward, offering job leads, asking for his CV, and recommending him for openings at their workplaces. Others have provided career advice and guidance to help him land a role.

A user commented, "Bro email me your CV. I work in a hiring firm."

Another said, "We can offer you WFH/Hybrid."

"Wishing you find a job soon, all the best," someone wished.

