Woman Who Landed Job After Hundreds Of Applications Quits In 10 Minutes: "I Left Because..."

A 32-year-old woman, who spent months tirelessly searching for a job, has revealed that she couldn't last even ten minutes after landing one. According to the New York Post, the woman, who is originally from the United Kingdom and has been documenting her travels around Australia, said that she quit her childcare role almost immediately because of the overwhelming nature of the job. She said that despite her long and frustrating job hunt, she realised instantly that working in a childcare centre just wasn't for her as she couldn't handle the "screaming babies."

"I left because I'd never done children before, and I was in a room with 10 screaming babies, and I just couldn't do it," Sophie Ward said, as per the Post. She added that she fled so quickly that she forgot to take her Tupperware, filled with her meal for the day, and it left her "fuming" for the day.

On social media, Ms Ward's swift departure left many people confused. "What was so horrible in 10 minutes?" asked one user, while another sympathised by saying that childcare is not for the "faint-hearted."

Ms Ward explained that before trying her hand at childcare, she had faced repeated rejections while job hunting. She had applied to numerous grocery stores and retail outlets, only to be turned down or completely ignored.

"I've applied for hundreds of jobs online and in person. I used social media to reach out too," she said.

"I even went for an interview the other day, and they asked me to text them my schedule for a trial, and they never got back to me," she added.

After struggling, the woman said she decided to take a chance at childcare. However, from her quick exit, it became apparent that it wasn't a match for her. The woman said that finding the right job in Australia has been "tough." But she added that being desperate doesn't mean she is "willing to accept anything".