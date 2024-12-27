15 High-Paying, Low-Stress Jobs To Pursue In 2025

While the common advice is to "do what you love" or "love your job," it's not always easy to find passion in work when high pressure and tight deadlines are involved. Many high-paying jobs come with significant stress, but not all careers have to be that way. If you're seeking a well-paying job without the added pressure, there are plenty of options to explore.

According to a recent report by Resume Genius, several high-paying, low-stress careers are expected to be in demand in 2025. The report highlights jobs that offer a balance of good salary prospects and manageable workloads, providing a healthier work-life balance for employees. The Resume Genius's 2025 Low-Stress, High-Paying Jobs Report compiles the 15 highest-paying, low-stress jobs with stress tolerance levels that are lower than average.

For instance, water resource specialists can earn a median annual salary of $157,740, while astronomers make around $149,530.

Actuaries and environmental economists earn $120,000 and $115,730, respectively.

Other options include mathematicians ($104,860), computer systems analysts ($103,800), and fuel cell engineers ($99,510).

Remote sensing scientists, geographers, and transportation planners also enjoy lucrative salaries, with median earnings of $92,580, $90,880, and $81,800.

Jobs like railcar repairer, taper, pump operator, tire builder, and craft artist, while paying less, still offer good compensation and job opportunities.

These roles provide solid salaries with manageable stress levels, making them ideal for those seeking a work-life balance in 2025.

What are low-stress jobs?

According to Resume Genius's report, low-stress jobs typically involve fewer demands, more predictable work hours, supportive environments, and manageable workloads. High-paying, low-stress jobs are perfect if you want to avoid burnout while still earning a good income.

If you're looking for a low-stress role, keep an eye out for jobs with few physical demands or roles that offer remote options. Working remotely can give you the flexibility to create a comfortable work environment and avoid the extra time spent commuting.