'Truly Inspiring': Gautam Adani's Shout-Out To Young Entrepreneurs On Green Talks

The Green Talks 2023 focussed on "Innovation Revolution"

Billionaire Gautam Adani gave a shout-out to participants of the third edition of the Adani Green Talks, highlighting their "truly admirable" commitment to reaching "the most difficult part of Bharat".

"India's young social entrepreneurs are showcasing their incredible drive at the 3rd edition of Adani Green Talks. Their commitment to reaching the last mile and the most difficult parts of Bharat is truly admirable. These startups, Haqdarshak, Onergy, Marut Drones, PRESPL, and Dhruv Vidyut, led by their awesome founders embody the belief and power of a new Bharat. Truly inspiring!" Mr Adani posted on X, tagging Adani Online.

Green Talks 2023 focussed on "Innovation Revolution" to celebrate innovators who transform the world. The platform will bring together some of the most inspiring and unique start-ups.

Five start-ups from across India came to talk about their businesses and encourage social entrepreneurship across different industries.

Green Talks, a nonprofit open platform, unites the global network of social enterprises that are bringing about broad transformation in a range of sectors to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

It has been designed as a space for open-source innovation, a forum for unrestricted discussion, and an incubator for concepts that could lead to long-lasting societal change.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)