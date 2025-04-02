US Tops Forbes Billionaires List 2025. India With 205 Billionaires Ranks...

The United States remains the billionaire capital of the world with 902 names on the Forbes Billionaires List 2025. India has retained the third spot after adding five more billionaires to its last year tally of 200.

With global wealth soaring, the number of billionaires surpassed 3,000, collectively worth an astonishing $16.1 trillion, this year. Wealth remains highly concentrated, with just three nations - the United States, China, and India - accounting for more than half the people on the list.

The US tops the list, with 902 billionaires, up from 813 last year, holding a combined wealth of $6.8 trillion. It remains home to 13 of the world's 15 centi-billionaires, including Elon Musk ($342 billion), Mark Zuckerberg ($216 billion), and Jeff Bezos ($215 billion). The country's tech, finance, and entertainment industries continue to produce immense wealth, making it the clear leader in billionaire count and total net worth.

China follows in second place, with 450 billionaires worth $1.7 trillion, led by ByteDance's Zhang Yiming ($65.5 billion).

India, the world's most populous nation, has 205 billionaires this year, up from 200 last year, making it third on the list. Mukesh Ambani is India's richest man with a $92.5 billion fortune, while Gautam Adani follows with $56.3 billion.

Here are the top 10 billionaire nations in 2025, ranked by the number of entries:

1. United States

Total billionaires: 902 (up from 813 last year)

Total net worth: $6.8 trillion

2. China

Total billionaires: 450 (up from 406 last year)

Total net worth: $1.7 trillion

3. India

Total billionaires: 205 (up from 200 last year)

Total net worth: $941 billion

4. Germany

Total billionaires: 171 (up from 132 last year)

Total net worth: $793 billion

5. Russia

Total billionaires: 140 (up from 120 last year)

Total net worth: $580 billion

6. Canada

Total billionaires: 76 (up from 67 last year)

Total net worth: $359 billion

7. Italy

Total billionaires: 74 (up from 73 last year)

Total net worth: $339 billion

8. Hong Kong

Total billionaires: 66 (down from 67 last year)

Total net worth: $335 billion

9. Brazil

Total billionaires: 56 (down from 69 last year)

Total net worth: $212 billion

10. United Kingdom