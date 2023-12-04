People With Disabilities Share Stories, Inspire At Adani Group's Green X Talks

The event was held at Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad.

To mark the International Day for Persons with Disabilities (December 3), the Adani Group on Monday organised the Green X Talks where individuals with disabilities - who have surmounted various barriers with their grit, resilience and dedication - shared their life stories and inspired others.

Held at Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, the event was graced by several inspiring personalities, who have redefined possibilities.

Jeet Adani, Vice President, Group Finance, Adani Group, said, "Green X symbolises the vast potential with differently abled individuals. The colour green represents a world filled with life, symbolising growth, hope and endless possibilities. X signifies mystery, evolving into a potent symbol of extraordinary talent waiting for acknowledgement and cultivation. It represents the resilience of the human spirit, the determination to overcome challenges, and the strength to carve paths through adversity."

"At its core, Green X advocates for empowerment and inclusivity, considering each person, regardless of their physical or mental ability, as an integral part of our organisation," he added.

One of the speakers at the event was Ajay Kumar Reddy, captain of the Indian men's blind cricket team since 2016. He captained the team which lifted the 2017 Blind T20 World Cup and the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup. Mr Reddy's performance also helped India win the 2014 Blind Cricket World Cup title as the team chased a formidable target of over 300 against Pakistan in the finals.

Another speaker was Nipun Malhotra, a disability rights activist and social entrepreneur, who overcame accessibility challenges and pursued a bachelor's degree in economics at St Stephen's College in Delhi. He went on to complete a master's in economics from Delhi University.

Mr Malhotra is the CEO of Nipman Foundation, a disability rights advocacy organisation. He is also the founder of Wheels for Life, a former chair at the disability sub-committee of NITI Aayog, a visiting research fellow at World Enabled and an External Expert, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, BCG. He is the Founder Chair of FICCI's disability subcommittee, a World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Shaper and a member of the CII National Committee.

The event had four panellists who spoke about accessibility and inclusivity in the workplace. Tarun Kumar Vashisth, a professor at Panjab University, is the first Ph.D candidate with visual impairment at IIM-A. His research explores organisation and positive identities in the context of disability, among other issues.

Alina Alam, another panellist, started Mitti Cafe in 2017 when she was just 23. She has around 400 people working across 35 cafes in several big airports. The company employs people with various kinds of disabilities and has served over 10 million meals so far.

Panellist Dr Anita Sharma is paralysed from the waist down due to polio. She received her Ph.D in disability and entrepreneurship from IIM-Indore. Founder of the "Drive On My Own" Foundation and Inkpothub, she is also a DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) consultant and India's first woman skydiver with disability.

Dr Bhushan Punani, general secretary, Blind Association, and an alumnus of IIM, Ahmedabad, was also part of the panel. He is also VP, International Council for the Education of People with Visual Impairment.

The inaugural performance was by Rashmi Patil, who has a hearing impairment and completed an advanced degree in Bharatnatyam because of her sheer passion and dedication. She started learning Bharatnatyam when she was six and went on to become a national-level dancer. She has participated in beauty pageants and ran a global jewellery business for five years.

The concluding segment included a performance by Ankita Patel, who enthralled everyone with her rendition of classical and popular songs. She is visually impaired and has been singing professionally for five years.

