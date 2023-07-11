Toronto Zoo Wants Visitors To Stop Showing Its Gorilla Videos From Phone Because...

The zoo posted signs outside the gorilla enclosure (Image credit: Unsplash)

The Toronto Zoo is urging its visitors to avoid showing videos and photos on their cellphones to its gorillas as it can distract the apes, reported CTV News Toronto.

"We just want the gorillas to be able to be gorillas," Hollie Ross, behavioural husbandry supervisor at the zoo, said in an interview with the media outlet.

"And when our guests come to the zoo, we want them to be able to see gorillas in a very natural state, and what they would be doing naturally - to sort of connect with them on that level."

The zoo posted signs outside the gorilla enclosure asking visitors not to use their phones to show photos or videos to the gorillas "as some content can be upsetting and affect their relationships and behaviour within their family."

Officials shared that a gorilla named Bassir has been showing a particular interest in the videos on visitors' phones.

The Toronto Zoo wants visitors to stop showing the gorillas videos on their phone. Some people think this is absurd but I'm with the zoo here. I can't stand when someone whips their phone out and forces me to watch some dumb video. pic.twitter.com/dSgQMB1wLi — Max (@kyzcralotSxaM) July 9, 2023

"Nassir is truly the epitome of a teenager, fascinated by videos and screen time would dominate his life if he had his way," the zoo said in their description of him.

Ms Ross told the media outlet, "I think, mostly, he was seeing videos of other animals. But, I think what is really important is that he's able to just hang out with his brother and be a gorilla."

Ms Ross shared that the zoo has not noticed any significant changes in the gorilla's behaviour from the video views.

Ms Ross further shared that Nassir and other gorillas are allowed to watch videos including nature documentaries under controlled circumstances.

"We just want to make sure that we know the content. Very much like managing an account for a child or something, you want to make sure that your parental controls are on, and that you're in control of what the content is that they're seeing," she said.