Told At 16 She'd Never Conceive, UK Woman Delivers 'Miracle' Baby After Womb Transplant

In a groundbreaking medical first for the UK, Grace Bell gave birth to her son, Hugo Powell, in December using a womb transplanted from a dead donor. Bell, born without a womb, called the long-awaited arrival of her "miracle" baby a dream come true. Weighing at 3.09 kg, Bell delivered Hugo, alongside her partner, Steve Powell, at Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital in London.

Bell, an IT programme manager, was born with Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome, a rare condition resulting in an underdeveloped or missing womb. She was informed as a teenager that she would be unable to conceive a child, making Hugo's birth even more special.

"I never, ever thought that this would be possible. I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life. Since I was 16, I never thought this was going to be possible. So it really is a miracle," said Bell, whilst paying tribute to the "kindness and selflessness" of the donor and her family for the "incredible gift".

"I think of my donor and her family every day and pray they find some peace in knowing their daughter gave me the biggest gift: the gift of life. A part of her will live on forever."

Bell's womb transplant operation took place at The Churchill Hospital in Oxford in June 2024 and lasted 10 hours. A few months later, Bell underwent fertility treatment at the Lister Fertility Clinic in London.

Bell and her partner have given Hugo the middle name Richard, after Professor Richard Smith, the clinical lead at the charity Womb Transplant UK. He was present during Hugo's birth, stating that it was an 'unbelievable journey', with his team working together for years to "make this happen".

Donor's Legacy

While the identity of the donor has not been revealed, five other organs from her were transplanted into four people, saving their lives.

"Losing our daughter has shattered our world in ways we can barely put into words," the donor's parents were quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"Through organ donation, she has given other families the precious gift of time, hope, healing and now life. As her parents, we feel tremendous pride at the legacy she leaves behind, a legacy of compassion, courage and love that continues to touch lives even after her passing," they added.