TikToker Claims She Met Singer Zayn Malik On Tinder: 'He Asked For...'

In the videos, the woman detailed her intimate relationship with Zayn Malik.

A TikTok user has come forward claiming that she had an intimate relationship with British singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik. According to PageSix, Sam Fisher, a 33-year-old who resides in Pennsylvania, US, posted several lengthy clips on the video-sharing app, detailing her alleged nine-month relationship with Zayn Malik after meeting him through online dating app Tinder. She shared screenshots of text messages and never-before-seen selfies of the singer as proof and accused him of problematic behaviour.

"Story time coming on how I met Zayn Malik through Tinder and the nine months I spent hooking up with him," Ms Fisher captioned one of her posts, which featured several shirtless photos of the 31-year-old pop star, as per Page Six. In the video, she claimed the former One Direction member found her on the dating app and proceeded to send her an Instagram Direct Message (DM) from his verified account. The two then allegedly moved their communication to text messages, before eventually meeting in person, she added.

"At the time I figured it'd probably be a one-and-done thing, but it continued, Probably longer than it should have," Ms Fisher said in the video. The 33-year-old also claimed that the singer would message her "every few weeks" and the nature of their relationship was "easy" and "casual".

Aclaración: Hit me up significa hablarme, llamarme por teléfono, etc. (En algunos momentos traduce acá como "golpear" pero no es eso, sino llamar). pic.twitter.com/hPOcdKWN1L — Reinas Pop 👑 (@reinas_pop) February 8, 2024

However, things started to "change" when Ms Fisher told Zayn Malik that her last relationship was with a woman. "From that moment, he got it in his head that he wanted a threesome," the woman said. "He asked probably 40 different times for a threesome with me and somebody that I chose," she added.

Ms Fisher claimed that the singer was looking for another woman to join them in bed, but he insisted on keeping his name a secret. When she eventually found a woman who was willing to join them, she pulled out of the plan for private reasons, which left the 'Pillowtalk' singer enraged.

It is unclear whether Zayn Malik consented to Ms Fisher publicly sharing the pictures and alleged text messages. The singer has yet to address the allegations.

Nevertheless, on social media, hundreds of users jumped into the comment section to share their reaction. "idk how to feel abt this rn the directioner in me is crying," wrote one user. "i am a big fan of him but u deserve SO much better, so sorry this happened," commented another.