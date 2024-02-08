Beyonce Lookalike Rakes In Marriage Proposals, Job Offers, And More

"When people see me, they immediately comment that I look like the singer," she said.

Juliana Machado Sotinho, a woman from Brazil, who is Beyonce's lookalike, stated that she has received several marriage proposals and has even bagged job offers just because she looks like the singer, as per a report in the New York Post. "When people see me, they immediately comment that I look like the singer. Most of them are surprised by the extent of the resemblance," the 35-year-old said.

Ms Sotinho continued, "People always say, 'Wow, did you know that you look like Beyoncé?' Or, 'Girl, you are a lucky person, you remind me a lot of Queen B." She added that she only noticed the resemblance when she began posting on social media in 2019.

Since then, the mother of six has received unwanted attention from several men. She said that she received five marriage proposals and a $25,000 promise to spend the night. "People know I'm married because I always show what my life is like on social media, but I've already received offers to spend a night with me," Ms Sotinho added.

Ms Sotinho stated she received hundreds of TikTok comments after swapping her brown hair for a blond wig. "I was always a brunette, but when I decided to change that, I realized that I was reminding people of her a lot. I remind people a lot of Beyoncé and her sister Solange - my audience is very divided," she continued.

Ms Sotinho decided to capitalise on the parallels by impersonating the singer, which earned her 1,42,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram, as well as various business collaborations to promote products. She also named her youngest child Giselle, which is Beyonce's middle name. "Who doesn't like being compared to the diva of divas? I feel like the luckiest and most blessed woman alive," she remarked.