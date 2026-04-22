Three Simple Tips To Keep Your Aadhaar Card Safe And Secure In 2026

Aadhaar Card Safety Tips: The Aadhaar card is a 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It acts as the digital glue for various government and private services, serving as the universal proof of identity and address. It has also revolutionised the banking sector through e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer). While Aadhaar is a powerful tool for identity and financial empowerment, it is essential to keep it safe because fraudsters target it for various scams.

Unlike other documents that serve specific purposes, like a PAN Card for taxes or a Passport for travel, Aadhaar is a biometric-based identity. By linking a person's fingerprints and iris scans to a unique number, it ensures that one individual cannot hold multiple IDs for the same purpose.

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Amid India's growing digital infrastructure, here are some tips to bulletproof your Aadhaar Card:

1. Lock Your Biometrics: Use the mAadhaar app or the official UIDAI portal to lock your biometrics. This prevents any AePS transactions until you temporarily unlock it for your own use.

2. Use Masked Aadhaar: When sharing a copy of your ID for non-banking purposes (like hotels or SIM cards), use a Masked Aadhaar, which hides the first 8 digits.

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3. Check Authentication History: Regularly review your "Aadhaar Authentication History" on the UIDAI website to see if any unauthorised entity has tried to verify your identity.

Citizens must note that their Aadhaar number is an identity tool, not a key that works by itself. As long as they protect their OTP and lock their biometrics, their money is secure.