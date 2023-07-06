Threads: Character Limit, How To Use And Can You Delete It? All Your Questions Answered

Threads gives users option to send posts of up to 500 characters.

Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, went live on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries on Thursday and within few hours, amassed 10 million users. Threads is the biggest challenger yet to Elon Musk-owned Twitter, which has seen a series of potential competitors emerge but not yet replace one of the world's biggest social media platforms, despite its struggles. It is running without ads for now. Since there is so much interest in the new app, here are a few question answered.

How to install Threads?

The new app is available to download both on Google Play (for Android users) and App Store (for iOS users) and can be installed like any other app.

How to create account on Threads?

Like Twitter and other apps, Threads has the option to create user profile by filling details like bio and link, and adding a profile picture manually. However, it also allows users to import their Instagram profile by clicking the 'Import from Instagram button'. After installing the app, users can also directly log in with Instagram. There is also the option to make the profile public or private.

Can users delete Threads?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. And this is fast becoming a talking point on social media. It appears that once you create a Threads profile, it takes your Instagram account hostage. "You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account," according to Threads' supplemental privacy policy.

How does Threads work?

The Meta app has interface similar to other social media apps. If logged in through Instagram, users will be able to follow all the accounts that are already followed on Instagram. Also, users can send posts of up to 500 characters, include images, GIFs and videos of up to five minutes in length.

If there a Web version of Threads?

So far, no. The Meta-owned app doesn't have a dedicated website and it only available in app form.

Are there any limit on the number of Threads?

The company has not placed any limit on the threads users can create. They can post as many threads as they want.

Does Threads support multiple accounts?

Till now, Threads only allow logging in with a single user ID at a time.

Are the posts on Threads shareable?

Yes, all posts on Threads can be shared on Instagram in the form on Stories or posts. These threads can also be shared on Twitter, or to contacts on WhatsApp, AirDrop etc.

Can users send direct messages on Threads?

According to The Guardian, there is no provision to send DMs to other users right now.

Threads public and Instagram private?

Yes, this provision exists in the new Meta-owned app. However, for users below the age of 16, the Threads account, like Instagram, is private by default. Users can make Threads private at any time.

Can people get different username?

For now, Meta is letting people log in using only their Instagram login, and you'll keep the username you have on that account for Threads. This is good news for accounts that might be worried someone could grab their username.