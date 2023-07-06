Will Meta's Threads Become Bigger Than Twitter? Mark Zuckerberg's Reply

Meta just needs one-fourth of its Instagram users to join Threads to rival Twitter's user base

Threads, Meta's new platform that aims to take on Twitter, saw 2 million sign ups within just two hours of launch today.

"Threads just passed 2 million sign ups in the first two hours," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted today.

Opinions are sharply divided on whether Threads will outperform Twitter. Some say its links to Instagram, which provides it with a ready user base, will be an advantage, especially at a time when Elon Musk and new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino try to revive the struggling business. Others, however, feel that Twitter has a news-oriented outlook that Instagram, primarily a visual platform, will find difficult to replace.

In fact, Meta just needs one-fourth of its Instagram users to join Threads to rival Twitter's user base.

Responding to a question on whether Threads can become bigger than Twitter, Zuckerberg said, "It'll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully we will."

Earlier, he introduced Threads as an "open and friendly public space for conversation". He added that the idea is to "take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience".

"Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind. I think the world needs this kind of friendly community, and I'm grateful to all of you who are part of Threads from day one. Threads is available in the app store now," he said.

On a user's remark if Threads can focus on kindness, the Meta CEO said, "We are definitely focusing on kindness and making this a friendly place."

Interestingly, Zuckerberg returned to Twitter after 11 years to drop a meme after the Threads launch.

The Meta CEO shared a meme, showing a man dressed as spiderman pointing at another. The image is from the 1967 Spider-Man cartoon "Double Identity" in which a villain attempts to impersonate the hero.