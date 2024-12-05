This US Entrepreneur With Down Syndrome Runs A Million-Dollar Sock Company

Defying expectations, a 28-year-old American man with Down syndrome has turned his passion into a thriving business. John Cronin co-founded John's Crazy Socks in 2016 with his family, fueled by his love for unique and colourful socks. Today, his Farmingdale-based company is the world's largest online sock retailer, having fulfilled over two million orders with 4,000 designs, the New York Post reported. Moreover, Cronin's business has donated nearly $800,000 to charitable causes, while also providing employment opportunities to others who face similar challenges.

"I've got a very meaningful job here," the 28-year-old, told The Post.

Notably, he started his sock business after facing challenges finding employment post-high school. Mr Cronin's love for collecting unique socks during vacations sparked an idea. He approached his family with a proposal and now runs the business with his parents, Mark and Carol, and his older brother, Jamie.

Entrepreneurship changes lives—just ask John, our co-founder w/Down syndrome who built a thriving business with 22 jobs for people with differing abilities. It's time for NY State to support disability-owned businesses! Let's unlock potential together. #Inclusion #Entrepreneurs pic.twitter.com/v4zfZ9571p — John's Crazy Socks (@JohnsCrazySocks) November 21, 2024

John's Crazy Socks offers a diverse range of designs, from awareness-raising prints for causes like Down syndrome and autism to festive holiday and snack-themed socks. The company also caters to fans of popular franchises like Harry Potter and SpongeBob. In the beginning, Mr Cronin would often personally deliver socks to customers, adding a personal touch to the business.

"John would walk up to a house and be invited in for ten minutes. One time, he even came back with a $10 tip," his mother Carol, 66, told The Post.

John's Crazy Socks has expanded its reach to 89 countries worldwide. The company maintains a personal touch by including a heartfelt note and sweet treat with every order. Mr Cronin, affectionately known as the company's "Chief Happiness Officer," is renowned for his playful and considerate approach. Recently, he even added a humorous touch to an order by writing "Let's Go Mets" on the packaging for a Pennsylvania customer who had purchased Phillies socks. Mr Cronin proudly pointed out that even Amazon's Jeff Bezos doesn't offer that level of personalised service.

As John's Crazy Socks expanded, John Cronin's mission evolved to prioritise providing employment opportunities for individuals with differing abilities. Having personally faced challenges in securing a job, Cronin is passionate about creating a supportive work environment. "I couldn't do it without them. They work incredibly hard, and they help demonstrate what people like us can achieve," he said.

Under the guidance of John's brother, Jamie, the warehouse team has grown to 35 members to meet the demands of the busy holiday season. Notably, Jamie ensures that all staff members are held to the same standards and task intensity as anyone else, promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities.

Mr Cronin has received numerous honours since achieving success. He has been invited to speak at esteemed platforms like Congress and the United Nations, advocating for individuals with differing abilities. He even formed notable connections, including a friendship with the late President George H.W. Bush. The two shared a unique bond, often exchanging socks.



