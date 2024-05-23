Watch: Little Boy With Down Syndrome Erupts With Joy After Scoring A Goal

A video of the heartwarming incident has gone viral on social media, leaving the internet emotional.

A little boy with Down Syndrome couldn't believe his luck after he scored a goal at a football stadium in the Netherlands. The boy turned jubilant and jumped with joy, as the Groningen stadium exploded in a symphony of cheers and thunderous applause. A video of the heartwarming incident has now gone viral on social media, leaving the internet emotional.

The video, shared on X by Good News Movement, shows the young athlete dribbling the ball on the field with utmost determination, amid a packed stadium. The boy then skillfully kicks the ball and scores a goal--an achievement that left him overjoyed. The boy joyfully hopped around the stadium, celebrating the goal as the audience broke into claps and cheered for him. He also hugged a giant teddy present on the field.

"Young athlete with Down syndrome scores a goal in front of a packed house at the @fcgroningen

professional stadium,'' the video was captioned by Good News Movement.

Watch the video here:

Young athlete with down syndrome scores a goal in front of a packed house at the @fcgroningen professional stadium! ⚽️🥅🏟💪🏼😀🔥



(📍Groningen, Netherlands) pic.twitter.com/VW4d1ExELu — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) May 19, 2024

Since being shared on May 20, the video has amassed more than 7,300 views, and more than 400 likes with social media users posting heart emoticons in the comments section.

One user wrote, ''A win all around!''

''Let there be encouragement, light, care and happiness! Such a wonderful act,'' another user commented. ''Beautiful moment,'' shared a third while a fourth added, ''I love this so much.''

Notably, Down syndrome is a genetic disorder that occurs when a person is born with an extra or partial copy of chromosome 21. This extra chromosome affects the development of a child's brain and body, causing developmental delays, intellectual disability, and characteristic physical features.

