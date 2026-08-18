This Swiss Company Is Building Bunkers For Billionaires To Store Their Gold, Cars And Wine

A Swiss company is building a network of ultra-secure underground vaults in the Swiss Alps for the ultra-rich looking to protect their valuables from theft, geopolitical instability and environmental threats. According to a report by Time, the Brunig Mega Safe project is being developed beneath the Brinig massif near the village of Lungern. The complex is expected to feature around 20 to 24 private underground caverns, each buried more than 100 metres beneath solid rock.

The vaults will be available on 99-year leases, with prices starting at around 500,000 Swiss francs, or roughly Rs 5.8 crore, according to the company. Some larger units are expected to cost close to 1 million Swiss francs.

The project is being led by Swiss businessman Thomas Gasser, whose family company has decades of experience in underground construction, quarrying and explosives. The firm says construction is underway and the facility is expected to begin opening next year.

Clients will be able to use the spaces to store gold, artwork, vintage cars, luxury goods and wine. The caverns will maintain a natural temperature of around 13 degrees Celsius, making them suitable for temperature-sensitive collections such as wine and art. Modular living spaces are also planned, allowing the underground complex to serve as a potential retreat during a major crisis, according to swissinfo.ch.

Security is another big selling point. The entry to the vault will be through a guarded gate with several checks, and clients will be able to drive their trucks through a tunnel to their vault. The company says the security system will be similar to the one used by the Swiss National Bank.

"You'll first have to drive through a special checkpoint and get out of your vehicle: there will be several security checks, which obviously won't be disclosed to the public," Gasser told RTS.

The site itself has an unusual history. The underground space previously housed Cantina Caverna, a restaurant and events venue, as well as a shooting range and a firefighter training facility.

The project has received mixed reactions in Lungern. While some residents have questioned the need for a luxury underground facility aimed at wealthy clients, others have welcomed the investment and joked about potentially having Ferrari-owning neighbours.

Switzerland already has a long history of using its mountains and underground infrastructure for security. Several former military bunkers have been converted into storage facilities and data centres.

The company says demand for highly secure storage is growing as wealthy individuals become increasingly concerned about geopolitical tensions and other global risks. Alongside the vaults, it plans to establish facilities focused on security training, risk analysis and survival.