This Robot Dog Is Aware of traffic Signals, Can Help Specially Abled People

This robot guide dog can understand traffic lights and signs.

The advancements in technology across all industries are assisting those who find it difficult to perform their usual jobs. New devices are becoming more effective thanks to robotics and artificial intelligence. A video of an AI-powered robot guide dog that is becoming popular on several social media sites holds great potential for daily use for those with dementia or who are dependent on others for walking.

A dog-shaped robot with artificial intelligence (AI) has been developed by the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) to act as a guide for persons who are dependent or disabled.

Watch the video here:





The World Economic Forum has reported that the robotic guide dog named "Tefi" that uses Google Maps to get around Its eyes are a camera linked to a machine learning system, which enables it to differentiate between objects and people and to communicate with its user via speech.

"This robotic guide dog can read and use traffic signs and traffic lights and can even scan QR codes."

"The creator of the robotic guide dog says that it has huge potential for helping people with dementia."

In addition to its value in guiding the blind, its developers also point out its potential to help elderly people who are dementia or Alzheimer's patients.

"In addition to notifying her owner of the time she has a medical appointment, Tefi is able to guide you directly to the office using only a floor plan that she can obtain if it is accessible. "Thanks to its connection to the mobile telephone network, the robot can also request a taxi so that the patient does not have to worry about almost anything,", explains Gerardo Portilla, the creator of this robotic dog.