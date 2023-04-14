This New Substance May Prevent Organ Damage From Alcohol: Study

Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to serious damage to health.

All civilizations have produced some type of alcoholic beverage since alcohol has long been a component of human life. Each location and ethnic group had a drink recipe that utilised their local farm products, nuts, and fruits. Alcohol serves numerous medical purposes and is also a necessary medication in human life.

Additionally, this substance's excessive usage has a number of adverse effects that can be rather harmful. Even a single episode of binge drinking can cause serious damage.

However, in an effort to decrease the symptoms of alcoholism, a team of Chinese researchers has been studying a modified probiotic dosage that they believe may protect mice-and potentially, one day, humans-from the short-term side effects of excessive alcohol consumption.

The authors of the study stated that alcohol intake has been shown to be associated with a variety of diseases, such as fatty liver, cirrhosis, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, and cancer. Therefore, the development of effective products to reduce alcohol intake is receiving increasing attention.

The writers further said that our results showed that this recombinant probiotic can reduce alcohol absorption and protect the body from alcohol damage, including hangovers, liver damage, and intestinal damage. Reducing alcohol damage is helpful to the health of people who have difficulty abstaining.

"The engineered probiotic may provide new strategies for treatment and prevention of the negative effects of alcohol, and it also has the potential for widespread application."