This Is Not A Library This Is A Train. Check Out This Viral Post

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared an image of a tourist train.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a few photos of a well-kept mini-library inside a train, which will undoubtedly pique the interest of train enthusiasts.

Sharing an image of the library, the sitting arrangement, and a book, the Union Minister wrote, "found my copy from the mini library in the Garvi Gujarat train."

Found my copy from the mini library in the Garvi Gujarat train. pic.twitter.com/w1MZI5eqYR — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 28, 2023

The images are of the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train that was flagged off on February 28th from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station for the "Garvi Gujarat" tour by Ashwini Vaishnaw himself.

The Indian Railways introduced the train to showcase the heritage of Gujarat under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme.

The boarding and deboarding facility is provided at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera, and Ajmer Railway Stations for the convenience of tourists.

The first stop of this train tour package has been kept at Kevadiya, where the Statue of Unity will be the centre of attraction. The entire train will cover a distance of almost 3500 KM during the course of its 8-day journey.

The tour will include visits to prominent Gujarat pilgrimage and heritage sites such as the Statue of Unity, Champaner, Somnath, Dwarka, Nageshwar, Beyt Dwarka, Ahmedabad, Modhera, and Patan.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodations: first-class AC and second-class AC.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has tied up with payment gateways for providing EMI payment options to customers, the railways said.

According to the ministry, the visit of the Statue of Unity, Champaner archaeological park which is a UNESCO world heritage site, Adhlej Step Well, Akshardham Temple at Ahmedabad, Sabarmati Ashram, Modhera Sun Temple and the Rani ki Vao another UNESCO site at Patan are the major heritage treasures included in the tour itinerary.

"Besides, the visit of Somnath Jyotirlinga, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadheesh Temple, and Beyt Dwarka, these are the religious sites covered in an 8-day tour. There will be a two-night stay in the hotels, one each at Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, while the visit of places at Somnath and Dwarka will be covered in the day halt at the destination," the ministry also added.

(With inputs from ANI)